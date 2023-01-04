SPORTSTENNISWORLD

United Cup: Tsitsipas beats Coric to draw level with Croatia in City Final

NewsWire
0
0

Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 in a thrilling encounter to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece, here on Wednesday.

The World No. 4 took to the court after Donna Vekic gave Croatia a strong start to the City Final with an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 victory over Despina Papamichail.

Tsitsipas had to dig deep after taking the opening set as Coric staged a recovery after saving two match points at 5-6 in the second set. The Greek was then in trouble at 1-4 behind in the decider, but he rallied to a thrilling two-hour and 32-minute win to draw level with Croatia.

The City Final will be decided in the evening session, where Greece’s WTA No. 6 Maria Sakkari will meet Petra Martic in the women’s singles match.

Michail Pervolarakis is slated to take on Borna Gojo in the fourth singles.

— IANS

bc/ak

20230104-163202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pat Cummins excited to play dream WTC final against India in...

    Lewandowski ends World Cup goal drought as Poland script 2-0 win...

    England’s batsmanship has been exposed as embarrassing: Boycott

    Hamilton ready for epic F1 title fight with Verstappen