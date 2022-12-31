SPORTSTENNISWORLD

United Cup: World No.1 Swiatek wins season opener in Brisbane, gives Poland lead against Kazakhstan

NewsWire
0
0

Women’s world No.1 Iga Swiatek started the new tennis season on a winning note with a comfortable win, playing for Poland in the United Cup tennis tournament on Saturday.

Swiatek showed no signs of rust in her first match of the 2023 season, defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3, giving No.2 seed Poland a 1-0 lead over Kazakhstan in the maiden edition of the mixed. team competition that is currently being played in three cities in Australia — Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

With Polish great Agnieszka Radwanska looking on from the captain’s box, Swiatek needed just three games before finding the rhythm and range that made her the runaway 2022 WTA Tour Player of the Year. Putintseva earned an early breakpoint chance in Swiatek’s first game, but the Pole coolly erased it with pinpoint accuracy.

“I’m pretty happy with my performance,” Swiatek was quoted as saying in a report on the WTA Tour website. “First matches of the season are always rusty. I was happy that in the important moments I was really composed.”

Under pressure again while serving at 1-1, 0-30, Swiatek found another gear to reel off 12 consecutive points to build a 4-1 lead. Having made six unforced errors in the first three games, Swiatek would make just one for the rest of the set, pocketing the set after 27 minutes.

Swiatek underlined her reputation as the tour’s preeminent front-runner in the second set. After keeping Putintseva at bay in the early games, Swiatek broke to take a 3-2 and held her lead to win after 64 minutes. Swiatek finished the match with 22 groundstroke winners — 17 on the forehand alone — to just five for Putintseva.

The victory extended Swiatek’s head-to-head record against Putintseva to 2-0.

The United Cup is a new mixed-teams event featuring 18 countries. Played over two days, ties will be comprised of two ATP and two WTA singles matches and one mixed-doubles match.

20221231-134803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harbhajan Singh hangs up his boots from all forms of cricket...

    ICC announces maiden women’s FTP, over 300 matches to be played...

    Maxwell confident Finch will find form on upcoming tour of India

    Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi to host England’s first Test tour to Pakistan...