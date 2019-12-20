United opposition to corner Goa govt over Mhadei issue

Panaji, Jan 6 (IANS) A united opposition will seek to move an adjournment motion to discuss the ongoing Mhadei interstate water sharing dispute, when the state assembly convenes for a day-long session on Tuesday, leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Monday, after a meeting of the Congress legislature party.

“All opposition parties and one independent MLAs will be moving the adjournment motion together. You need minimum seven members to sign and put it before the Speaker,” Kamat told reporters.

The opposition has been holding the BJP-led coalition government in Goa responsible for what it has described as failures in dealing with the ongoing tussle with the Karnataka government over the waters of the Mhadei river.

The Opposition has also accused Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar of trying to side with Karnataka with regards to the inter-state dispute and not coming good on assurances given to an all-party delegation from Goa, which met him with regards to construction of canal across the river to divert water from the Mhadei river.

The assembly has been primarily summoned in order to ratify the reservation bill for SC and ST communities, which was passed in Parliament last year.

“The Governor’s address will be the first agenda. Second agenda is the passing of the ratification of Constitution Bill 2019. This has to be passed before January 10. This law has already been passed in Parliament. It needs ratification from states,” Patnekar told reporters.

A recent amendment to Article 368 of the Constitution of India by Parliament extended the reservation provisions to the two categories for 10 more years.

