Volunteers from UN-affiliated United Sikhs have already moved in to take charge of the badly impacted lives of the people in Florida with relief after hurricane Ian left a trail of unprecedented horror and grief through Fort Myers, leaving families shattered.

People rushed with tears in their eyes and hugging the United Sikhs volunteers who brought in hope for them in the form of blankets, food, drinking waters, and other essential supplies.

United Sikhs’ which had been juggling with meeting the needs of the refugees in Ukraine, flood impacted lives of millions in Pakistan and now the Florida’s tragedy, is looking for relief and monetary support for the victims.

Gurvinder Singh, Director for Humanitarian Aid, appealed to the world community to help Florida to stand behind these people in distress and help them rebuild their lives by contributing generously to the fund created for the purpose.

The death toll from hurricane Ian continues to rise with search and rescue operations still on.

More than 100 deaths have been reported till Friday.

20221008-091403