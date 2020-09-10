United to expand India operations from December

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) US-based United Airlines plans to expand its global route network with two new, non-stop services between India and the United States.

Accordingly, from December 2020, the airline will fly daily between New Delhi and Chicago and starting in Spring 2021, daily between Bengaluru and San Francisco, the first-ever non-stop service between Bengaluru and the US.

The company said that together with the airline’s existing services from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York or Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco, United will offer more non-stop services from India than any other US carrier.

“These new non-stop services will strengthen our international route network and provide our customers from India with even greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our hubs to destinations across the Americas,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales.

“By introducing the first-ever nonstop service between the two international technology hubs, Bengaluru and San Francisco, we are proud to open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers.”

As per the statement, the new routes are subject to government approval.

