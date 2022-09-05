Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that uniting opposition leaders of the country is a big assignment and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went to Delhi to execute it.

“We believe that if all opposition parties come together in the country, it would be extremely difficult for the BJP to come into power at the Centre in 2024. Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh went to Delhi to execute the plan and unite leaders of opposition parties.

“Everyone in the country knows that the Narendra Modi government has done nothing in the last 8 years apart from creating communal tension,” he said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s planned visit to Bihar’s Seemanchal region, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that he is coming only to flare up communal tensions.

“Every citizen has a right to go anywhere in the country. He is the Home Minister of the country and can go anywhere but everyone knows why he is coming to Bihar. He wants to execute his communal agenda from Seemanchal region. We have a secular government in Bihar and we will not allow them to flare up communal tension here,” he said.

Earlier JD-U national President Lalan Singh also claimed that Amit Shah is coming to Bihar to disturb communal harmony.

“Amit Shah will try to disturb the communal harmony in the state. We will not allow him to do that. We are alert now. He will come to Bihar from now on with the only agenda to polarise voters through spreading communalism but he will not succeed,” Singh said.

Reacting to the statement of Tejashwi Yadav, BJP leader Sanjay Tiger claimed that the ruling parties are scared of Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar.

