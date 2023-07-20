Unity, the leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, on Thursday launched a beta programme for visionOS, enabling developers to create games and apps for Apple Vision Pro headset.

“Featuring seamless integration with the Unity editor, creators can build experiences that run in visionOS, and leverage the amazing features of Apple Vision Pro,” the company said in a statement.

“By combining Unity’s new PolySpatial technology with Apple’s RealityKit managed app rendering, content created in Unity will have a unified look and feel alongside other apps in visionOS.”

The company further mentioned that it has worked closely with the iPhone maker to offer support for visionOS and PolySpatial, so that users can experience their favourite Unity apps on day one in all new spatial environments made possible by the Vision Pro.

“We know there is a huge community of developers who have been building incredible 3D experiences using Unity’s robust authoring tools, and we’re so excited to bring their apps to Apple Vision Pro,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group.

“Unity-based apps and games run natively on Apple Vision Pro, so they have access to visionOS features including pass-through and high-resolution rendering, and will take full advantage of the powerful and unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro,” Rockwell added.

Developers who are interested in signing up for the beta programme can visit www.unity.com/spatial.

Unity said that creators can now build new experiences and port existing ones to visionOS, even playing from the Editor directly to Vision Pro for quick iteration.

“New authoring workflows make it more intuitive to blend content seamlessly with the physical world, while robust tools for input provide natural and intuitive ways for users to control their content with just their eyes and hands on Apple Vision Pro,” it added.

The iPhone maker unveiled the Vision Pro headset last month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

