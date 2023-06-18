Ahead of a mega opposition meeting here on June 23, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday claimed that unity is not visible among leaders of various opposition parties.

“(West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo) Mamata Benerjee is saying that she would not come to Patna for the opposition meeting if the Left parties were invited. So, there is a strife among the parties in the opposition camp. It is an alliance of selfish people for the chair (of Prime Minister) having only one ambition to oppose (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji,” Prasad said.

“Individually, they do not have the capacity to contest with him. Hence, they are coming together but they should know that the country has come well ahead of (Orime Ministers (H.D.) Deve Gowda, V.P. Singh and (I.K.) Gujral regimes. The country needs a permanent government, not a government where alliance partners are fighting with each other,” he added.

“There is no objection to coming here in Patna, they come, drink tea, eat Litti but neither people of Bihar nor India would go with them,” the BJP leader claimed.

Leaders of 17 opposition parties are coming here in Patna for the mega meeting on June 23.

