University in Hisar developing solution for stubble management

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCS HAU) in Haryana’s Hisar is developing an innovative solution for stubble management that will prove to be a boon for the farmers.

This information was given at the meeting of the university Board of Management, which was presided over by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

The Chief Secretary praised the university’s efforts and expressed confidence that the research outcomes would be swiftly disseminated to farmers, allowing them to take full advantage of the advances in stubble management.

It was apprised at the meeting that the university had released five varieties of Raya and Sorghum.

Of them, two varieties of Raya have been released at the national level which are suitable for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan with low erucic acid, and three in Sorghum –Haryana Jowar Hybrid 1513 (HJH 1513), HJ 1514, and CSV 53F — for cultivation recommended for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

