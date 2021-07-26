Professor Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the UoH, his areas of specialization are molecular basis of genome dynamics, computational biology of genomes and protein active sites, cellular physiology and metabolism — fields in which he has made fundamental contributions.

Appointed as UoH vice chancellor for a period of 5 years or up to the age of 70 years whichever is earlier, Rao’s appointment comes after Prof Appa Rao Podile demitted the office of the Vice Chancellor on June 7 this year.

Prior to his stint at IISER, Rao spent several years at TIFR, Mumbai, heading the programmes of Mechanism of Genome Dynamics and Cellular Adaptations Laboratory there.

Apart from his research in the domain of biology, he is also interested in dissemination of scientific knowledge and outreach activities. He has to his credit 130 publications with 1371 citations.

Rao graduated with a BSc from Nizam College and MSc from Osmania University, Hyderabad, winning gold medals in both. He then obtained his PhD from the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, in Biochemistry. He went on to do his postdoctoral work at Yale Medical School, serving as a research scientist for seven years. On his return to India, he worked at TIFR for several years.

A Fellow of all the three National Academies in India, and the Sir JC Bose Fellow of the Department of Science & Technology, India, Rao is a Chief Member and an advisor on various committees. He has won many awards and fellowships and is the Chief Editor of the Journal of Biosciences, a flagship journal of the Indian Academy of Sciences and Springer Nature, combined.

