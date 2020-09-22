University of Hyderabad VC’s tenure extended by a year

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Education has extended the tenure of Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad, Professor Appa Rao Podile for one year.

The ministry on Tuesday conveyed to the University Registrar that the President of India in his capacity as Visitor of University of Hyderabad has extended the tenure of Appa Rao for a further period of one year or till the time the new Vice-Chancellor is appointed, whichever is earlier.

Appa Rao was appointed the Vice Chancellor in 2015 and his term was to end on September 22.

A few months after his appointment, the central university was rocked by the massive protests over the death of a Dalit PhD scholar.

Rohith Vemula died by suicide on January 24, 2016 after he and four other students were suspended following a clash with some members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The incident had triggered protests in campuses across the country.

On a complaint by a section of students, police had booked a case against then union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Appa Rao and three others in connection with Vemula’s suicide.

Amid growing demands for his resignation, Appa Rao had gone on leave.

He resumed office on March 23 but massive protests broke out in the campus with protestors ransacking his official residence

–IANS

ms/ash