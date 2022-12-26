In a bid to identify and mitigate the key challenges in India’s post Covid growth, the University of Pennsylvania Institute for the Advanced Study of India (UPIASI) in association with the Center for the Advanced Study of India (CASI) and Penn Global will organise the “Penn India Engagement Forum” on January 5, 2023, in the national capital.

The forum will touch upon a host of issues in three comprehensive panel discussions — Healthcare Reforms; Digitisation & Education and Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and India’s Economy.

“Similar to the rest of the world, India at present is staring at two major crises. One is to immediately address the economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and the second is to mitigate the long-term challenges of global climate change including the economic impact on the country. The Penn India Engagement Forum in this regard will serve as a unique platform that will bring together renowned industry veterans from across the globe to conceptualise the way forward for India in emerging as the growth engine of the world”, said Eswaran Sridharan, academic director and chief executive of UPIASI.

The conference is expected to lay the foundation for India’s political and economic policymaking institutions in formulating strategic policies to address these challenges and progress toward the status of a developed economy.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the Indian economy, significantly shrinking the country’s GDP and inducing layoffs at an unprecedented scale. However, the post-Covid economic growth of India has been encouraging with the country ranking among one of the globe’s fastest-growing economies.

Some of the leading academic experts at the upcoming conference include, Ezekiel J. Emanuel, vice provost for Global Initiatives,

University of Pennsylvania; K. Srinath Reddy, Honorary Distinguished Professor at the Public Health Foundation, adjunct professor of medical ethics and health policy at Penn; Pramath Sinha, Ph.D. class of 1991 at Penn, founder & chairman, Harappa Education; Erika H. James, dean at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; Vijay Kumar, Nemirovsky Family Dean, University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science.

