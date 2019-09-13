Unkempt Nic Cage is unrecognisable at film premiere

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Nicolas Cage’s unkempt look made him unrecognisable at premiere of his new film.

The actor sported a scruffy new beard and appeared to be wearing dirty clothes as he walked the red carpet for “Running With The Devil” in California earlier this week, reports “mirror.co.uk”.

Cage, who plays a cook in the movie, hid his tired-looking eyes under a brown hat.

His beard looked untamed, and appeared to be growing down his neck. The denim jacket he wore had rips and cracks in the material.

