Unknown armed men have gunned down an official with the provincial administration in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province.

Qari Abdul Rahman, the director of the economic commission of Faryab province, was on the way to his residence when he came under attack in Qaisar district on Saturday and lost his life on the spot, provincial head for information and culture Mawlawi Shamsudin Mohammadi said Sunday.

Without providing more details, Mawlawi Mohammadi said an investigation has been initiated into the case, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the first time that a provincial administration official has come under attack in northern Faryab province and its vicinity since the Taliban’s taking over power in August 2021.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility yet.

20221009-122003