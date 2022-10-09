WORLD

Unknown armed men gun down provincial official in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Unknown armed men have gunned down an official with the provincial administration in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province.

Qari Abdul Rahman, the director of the economic commission of Faryab province, was on the way to his residence when he came under attack in Qaisar district on Saturday and lost his life on the spot, provincial head for information and culture Mawlawi Shamsudin Mohammadi said Sunday.

Without providing more details, Mawlawi Mohammadi said an investigation has been initiated into the case, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the first time that a provincial administration official has come under attack in northern Faryab province and its vicinity since the Taliban’s taking over power in August 2021.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility yet.

20221009-122003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bipartisan roadblock coming Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet, Apple way next week (Ld)

    Yoon says pardoning ex-President Lee ‘not an issue to talk about...

    Pak lobbying contract for ex-CIA station chief

    Online shopping in S.Korea hits record high in 2021