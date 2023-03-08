New Delhi, March 8 (IANSlife) International Women’s Day to honour every woman winning at life! We believe that our confidence is our superpower and what’s better than the form of self-expression via make-up? To celebrate the true essence of being beautiful, we encourage women to unleash the magic from within and embrace their being by letting their true power shine.

Collectively looking to unite with purple, a colour that has long been associated with femininity, creativity, and power. Adding a dash of purple has got to be the perfect way to add some creative flair and dazzle to your curated look for the day. From light lavender to deep plum, there is a whole range of fascinating shades to choose from! Whether you’re going for a bold and daring statement or a subtle pop of colour, there’s a perfect purple for you!

Colorbar’s rounded up some of the hottest beauty products in town that are guaranteed to add some much-needed purple pizzazz to your look!

Sinful Matte Lip Colour

Pucker up with bold, bright purple lipstick, or go for a more sophisticated look with a deep plum shade with Sinful Matte Lipstick! Entrenched with a rich and silky texture, the bold lip colour is the perfect pick to send a message of strength and power. Every stroke of Sinful Matte Lipcolour is sensually creamy and lightweight and gives a luxurious matte finish. Explore our stunning range of 24 lipstick shades, each priced at Rs 1,200.

12-in-1 Eyeshadow Pallete

Looking to add a pop of colour to your eyes? Why not try a lilac eyeshadow or a smoky purple look? Take your eye game up a notch by trying a lilac eyeshadow or a smoky purple look to create a bold and daring look for the perfect night out with your girls. 12-in-1 Eyeshadow Palettes consist of shimmering hot – purple, gold and dark glitters that leave a gleaming finish. The 12-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette range has 3 exclusive palettes, which are a mix of complementing shades that help one achieve their desired look. Each palette is priced at Rs 2,200.

Vegan Nail Lacquer

From deep, sensuous shades to vibrant lilacs, we’ve got you covered! Our personal favourite is Vegan Nail Lacquer! The 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free product is a long-lasting gel-like texture to keep those nails dazzling for days at a stretch! Available in a stunning range of 128 shades, the Vegan Nail Lacquer is affordably priced at Rs 175.

Power Kiss Vegan Matte Lipstick

The hue in Power Kiss Vegan Matte Lipstick commands attention and exudes confidence, making it the perfect choice for the dedicated day! Opt for the newly introduced lip colour in the shade Gossip Girl to add instant drama and glamour to your look. These liquid lipsticks are also available in 18 ultra-flattering shades that deliver rich, long-lasting matte colour with full glorious opaque coverage. Priced at Rs 499, this regal hue is a force to be reckoned with!

