Assembly polls 2023 are scheduled in December this year and all eyes are set on faces who can emerge as the next Chief Minister for the state.

While Congress has two major leaders, namely Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot, the BJP in fact has a long list of CM faces.

The first and the foremost leader in Rajasthan BJP is Vasundhara Raje, the former CM who has led the state twice and has a strong mass base among people.

However, there are reportedly some differences between her and the top leadership. Meanwhile, the central leaders also tried to sideline her and created a new generation of leaders, however, she continues with her temple trips and religious yatras.

Now, the question is will she be given a next chance? Speculation is rife that after Karnataka results, BJP might consider her as sidelining Yedyurappa proved disastrous.

Next in line is Gajendra Singh Shekahwat, the Union minister for Jal Shakti, who is considered to be in good books of Modi and Shah. He was about to be made the BJP state president in 2018, however, couldn’t become as Raje had objections. Now, the leader has emerged tall from the Rajput community and could be the tallest leader in the state.

There is another charming and strong leader, Diya Kumari, who is yet another face to watch out for. Coming from an erstwhile royal family, the Jaipur princess has silently shown her work both as an MLA in Sawai Madhopur and MP in Rajsamand.

Arjun Ram Meghwal is yet another leader who has joined the fray after being anointed as the Union law minister recently. Coming from a bureaucratic background, he has been three times MP and is known for his non-controversial tenure as MP.

His strong point is that he comes from Dalit background and has a strong fan base too. He too is close to Modi and Shah.

Next in fray is Rajendra Rathore, who is the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and has been MLA seven times.

Rathore knows the ifs and buts of state politics, however, he is not known as loyal to any group active in Rajasthan but he definitely has his own leadership.

Besides these tall names, there is a dark horse C.P. Joshi, who was made the state president recently.

Being the MP twice from Chittaurgarh, the Brahmin leader has won the heart of who’s who of Rajasthan politics and there are silent whispers that he could be the next CM. He has a noncontroversial tenure and comes from the Mewar belt which BJP dominated.

Among the Congress, Gehlot is already making news by announcing new schemes and touring new locations each day.

Similarly, all eyes are on Pilot also. Whether he stays with Congress or makes his own party, is something to be watched for.

20230604-121402