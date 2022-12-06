Legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist doesn’t see quick bowler Lance Morris — a surprise call-up in the squad for a doubtful Pat Cummins in the second Test against West Indies — playing the second Test against the West Indies at Adelaide.

Australia, who have gone 1-0 up in the two-Test series, have injury concerns with Cummins suffering quadricep soreness and in doubt for the Adelaide Test beginning on December 8. Morris’ surprise call up on Monday could mean the selectors might be looking to rest Cummins ahead of a busy month of cricket.

The fast bowler has been under an injury cloud ever since day three of the first Test and with his absence in play on days four and five, the likelihood of him leading the side out in Adelaide is becoming increasingly unlikely.

However, Gilchrist felt, Morris, 24, is a talent for the future.

“I don’t think Morris will play (I’d be surprised if he does), but I love the selection. I love the foresight and the vision that he is in their calculations,” said Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast.

“I’ve been talking to a few of the WA squad boys and there’s quotes coming out like he’s the next Mitch (Mitchell) Johnson, that sort of impact bowler where it’s just tear away out and out, scary quick. That’s the raw, natural talent and pace he has and it’s very exciting. Hopefully he gets a chance at some stage.”

Victorian quick Scott Boland looms as the likely replacement for Cummins, with Queensland’s Michael Neser also in the squad.

20221206-105406