New Delhi, July 2 (IANSlife) Having luscious, healthy hair is a desire shared by many. We all yearn for those shiny, vibrant locks that exude confidence and vitality. However, maintaining healthy hair requires more than just good genes or expensive products. It involves adopting a holistic approach to hair care and making mindful choices in our daily routines. In this article, Dr Saru Singh, an esteemed Aesthetic Physician specialising in hair health, shares her expert insights and practical tips on how to achieve and maintain healthy hair.

Nourish from Within:

Beautiful hair starts with a healthy body. Dr. Singh emphasises the importance of a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids. Incorporate foods like salmon, eggs, avocados, spinach, and nuts into your meals as they provide essential nutrients that promote hair growth and strength. Additionally, stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily.

Gentle Cleansing and Conditioning:

When it comes to hair care products, choose those specifically formulated for your hair type. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner that cleanse without stripping the hair of its natural oils. Massage the scalp gently during shampooing to stimulate blood circulation and promote healthy hair growth.

Avoid Heat Damage:

Excessive heat styling can lead to brittle and damaged hair. Minimise the use of hot tools such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. When necessary, apply a heat protectant spray before styling and use the lowest heat setting possible. Embrace natural hairstyles and give your hair a break from heat regularly.

Protect from UV Rays:

Just like our skin, our hair can also suffer from sun damage. Wear a hat or use a UV-protective hair spray or serum when exposed to the sun for prolonged periods. This helps prevent hair color fading and keeps the strands from becoming dry and brittle.

Be Gentle with Wet Hair:

Wet hair is more susceptible to damage, so handle it with care. Use a wide-toothed comb or a detangling brush to gently remove tangles, starting from the ends and working your way up. Avoid vigorous towel-drying, as it can cause breakage and frizz. Instead, use a soft, microfiber towel or an old t-shirt to gently blot excess moisture.

Regular Trims:

Regular trims are essential to maintain healthy hair. Schedule a trim every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and prevent them from traveling up the hair shaft. This practice helps maintain hair length while promoting overall hair health.

Reduce Stress:

Stress can contribute to hair loss and other hair-related issues. Manage stress through relaxation techniques, exercise, and self-care. Incorporating activities like meditation, yoga, or regular exercise can help maintain a healthy mind and body, positively impacting hair health.

Achieving and maintaining healthy hair requires a holistic approach that encompasses proper nutrition, gentle hair care practices, and overall well-being. Dr. Saru Singh, an experienced Aesthetic Physician, encourages individuals to embrace these tips and make them a part of their daily hair care routine. By following these expert recommendations, you can unlock the secrets to healthy, beautiful hair that radiates confidence and boosts your overall self-esteem.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

2023070232821