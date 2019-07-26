Unnao case: Lawyer’s brother shows photos to prove charges

Lucknow, Aug 1 (IANS) Devendra Singh, brother of lawyer Mahendra Singh who was critically injured in a car crash in Rae Bareli along with the Unnao rape survivor, has said that he has photographic evidence of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s men stalking his house and intimidating the family.

Showing the photographs, Devendra Singh said that Manoj Sengar (the MLA’s bother) and Hari Pal Singh, an accused in the car crash conspiracy, were seen outside his house.

“They would send messages asking my brother to back off from the case. We sent the letters with these photographic evidences to the Chief Justice of India, the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and the UP Director General of Police (DGP) on July 12 but did not get any response,” he said.

Mahendra Singh, the rape survivor’s lawyer, had accompanied her on Sunday to meet her uncle who is lodged in the Rae Bareli jail. They were on their way back when their car was hit by a truck.

Singh is admitted to the Trauma Centre in a critical condition with multiple head injuries and fractures.

Devendra Singh said that the rape survivor had sent over 33 letters to concerned officials in the past one year, claiming a threat to her life but no one had even taken cognizance of the same.

Meanwhile, the accused MLA’s relative said the photographs were old and were now being used to take mileage.

