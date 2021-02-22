The Congress has condemned the registration of FIRs by the Uttar Pradesh government against political leaders and journalists for their tweets on the Unnao incident and demanded withdrawal of the cases.

In a statement, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Registration of FIRs against Congress leader Udit Raj, web portal ‘Mojo Story’ and other individuals is yet another instance of brazen harassment and bullying by the power drunk BJP government to silence the contrarian or dissenting voices.”

“Congress party demands the immediate withdrawal of all politically motivated FIRs, for such arm twisting will not be able to silence the voice of our leaders who are committed to the cause of the weak, deprived and marginalised,” the statement said.

The Congress leader alleged that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Uttar Pradesh as the state government has failed in its duty to safeguard the people, particularly women and poorer sections of society.

“Instead of going after the perpetrators and culprits of various crimes, the UP government has a unique modus operandi to target the media and political leaders by shamelessly resorting to registration of false FIRs and using other coercive measures to threaten and intimidate the people bringing the truth to light,” he said.

Surjewala said FIR filed against former MP Udit Raj, a media portal and some individuals is a clear cut instance of the BJP and its leaders “strangulating democracy”.

–IANS

miz/kr