The Delhi High court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Kamta Prasad Singh, an investigation officer (IO) of the Unnao rape victim’s father’s custodial death case.

He had sought two weeks bail extension.

On December 23, 2022, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, had granted interim bail to Singh till January 23, 2023, on medical grounds.

Appearing for Singh, the counsel informed the court that as his bail plea is ending in few days, he seeks an extension of two weeks.

However, counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed it and argued that as per Singh’s diagnosis report, there is no ground to extend the bail and that he can be treated in jail as well.

The court, while dismissing the bail plea, noted that there is no sufficient reason to extend the bail as his report suggests.

Earlier while seeking bail, it was submitted by the petitioner’s counsels’ that he is 60 plus and suffering from jaundice and other various old age-related ailments. He also has a history of contracting jaundice thrice in jail and splenomegaly.

It was submitted that due to inadequate medical facilities in the jail hospital and a lack of specialist doctors, Singh is not being met with a proper diagnosis and prognosis. As the jail-visiting doctor only visits once a week and he is not qualified to diagnose the problem he is facing.

Singh was handed a 10-year jail sentence.

On Thursday, the court granted two weeks’ interim bail to the expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the same case, in view of his daughter’s wedding.

Sengar was sentenced to life term imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

On Monday, a division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A. Bamba had granted Sengar interim bail in connection with the rape matter while imposing certain conditions.

