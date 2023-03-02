The Delhi High court on Thursday granted two weeks’ interim bail to Kamta Prasad Singh, an investigation officer (IO) in the Unnao rape victim’s father’s custodial death case.

A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted said that the interim bsil period would start from March 4 and end on March 18.

Singh had sought bail for his son’s engagement, which is scheduled on March 11.

The court noted that in order to withdraw his provident fund, Singh would also visit the office of the Superintendent of Police in Unnao.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the status report verifying that the engagement of the petitioner’s son is scheduled on March 11 in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa.

However, the second ground could not be verified.

To counter this, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that he was granted bail twice before and he never misused his liberty and adhered to all the conditions.

The High Court, on January 20, dismissed Singh’s bail plea as he had sought two weeks bail extension to the interim bail Justice Sharma had granted on December 23, 2022, on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, till January 23, 2023, on medical grounds.

Counsel for the CBI had opposed it and argued that as per Singh’s diagnosis report, there is no ground to extend the bail and that he can be treated in jail as well.

The court, while dismissing the bail plea, noted that there is no sufficient reason to extend the bail as his report suggests.

Earlier while seeking bail, it was submitted by the petitioner’s counsel that he is 60 plus and suffering from jaundice and other various old age-related ailments. He also has a history of contracting jaundice thrice in jail and splenomegaly.

It was submitted that due to inadequate medical facilities in the jail hospital and a lack of specialist doctors, Singh is not being provided a proper diagnosis and prognosis. As the jail doctor only visits once a week, he is not qualified to diagnose the problem he is facing, it was argued.

Singh was handed a 10-year jail sentence.

20230302-171404