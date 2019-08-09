Unnao rape: Court orders framing of charges against Sengar

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against expelled BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

A bench presided by District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma charged Sengar with sections 376(1) (punishment for rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (punishment for rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 109 (punishment for abetment) of the Indian Penal Code and 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act.

The apex court earlier this month directed the transfer of all cases relating to the matter outside Uttar Pradesh.

The case relates to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4 two years ago when she had gone to meet him to seek a job.

Sengar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

–IANS

anb/mr