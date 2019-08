New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Unnao rape survivor was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday after being air-lifted from Lucknow.

The woman, who was critically injured in a road accident on July 28 in which two of her aunts were killed and her lawyer injured, was flown here by an air ambulance, following a Supreme Court order.

–IANS

