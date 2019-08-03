Unnao rape survivor still critical, on ventilator support

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Unnao rape survivor continues to remain critical and is undergoing treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, AIIMS officials said on Tuesday.

The woman requires medication to support her blood pressure, the officials said in a statement.

“Presently, she continues to be critical, requiring ventilator support and is undergoing investigations,” it added.

Her lawyer Mahendra Singh, who was shifted to Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, was also in critical condition, the statement said.

“He has severe traumatic brain injury and has multiple fractures.

“Presently, he is critical, unconscious and on advanced life support system,” it said.

–IANS

