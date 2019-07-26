Unnao rape survivor to remain in Lucknow: Family

Lucknow, Aug 2 (IANS) The Unnao rape survivor’s mother, on Friday, said that she does not want to shift her daughter to Delhi for treatment because she is satisfied with the treatment at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital.

The Supreme Court had, on Thursday, offered to transfer the 19-year-old rape survivor from the Lucknow hospital to AIIMS in Delhi after consulting her family.

The medical bulletin issued by the KGMU on Friday noon, said that the condition of the rape survivor and her lawyer was ‘stable’.

The bulleting said the lawyer had been removed from the ventilator but a tracheostromy was performed on him on Thursday night and he was on oxygen support. Tracheostromy is a medical procedure — either temporary or permanent — that involves creating an opening in the neck in order to place a tube into a person’s windpipe. The tube is inserted through a cut in the neck below the vocal cords. This allows air to enter the lungs.

The condition of the rape survivor continues to be stable though she is still on ventilator support. She has developed fever since Thursday night.

The rape survivor’s mother told reporters on Friday that she would want to fight the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar from Lucknow.

“The cases have been transferred to Delhi and that is fine, but I would like to fight against Sengar from Lucknow,” she said.

The rape survivor’s uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail, is also being shifted to Tihar Jail on the Supreme Court’s orders.

The Supreme Court had, on Thursday, also transferred all five cases related to the Unnao rape out of Uttar Pradesh to the national capital.

The urgent hearing was held as the family of the rape victim alleged mishandling of the case and that their lives were in danger from Sengar’s henchmen.

Sengar has been lodged in prison since 2018 for allegedly raping the victim.

Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had not only directed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to offer speedy compensation to the victim but also slammed concerned authorities for possible slip-ups in the manner in which the case was being handled.

The UP government has already delivered a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor’s family as directed by the Supreme Court.

The rape survivor, her lawyer and two of her aunts, had met with a serious accident in Rae Bareli on July 28. While the girl and her lawyer were critically injured, her aunts, including one who was a witness to the crime, were killed in the accident,

The family alleged that the accident was a ploy to eliminate them.

–IANS

