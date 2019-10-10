Unnao rape survivor’s car crash: No murder charge on Sengar

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a chargesheet in the Unnao rape survivor’s accident case against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, among others.

The woman, who was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 at a time when she was a minor, suffered grievous injuries in July when a truck rammed into the car she was in, killing two of her relatives, in Rae Bareli district.

The chargesheet against Sengar and others was filed before the Special Judicial Magistrate in Lucknow, a senior official familiar with the probe confirmed to IANS.

Interestingly, the CBI in the chargesheet did not slap murder charges on Sengar, who has been booked under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, the investigators have booked the truck driver, Ashok Kumar Pal, under Sections 304-A, 338 and 279 of the IPC.

Meanwhile in Delhi, while hearing a separate case relating to the gang-rape of the woman, Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma on Friday took cognizance of the chargesheet filed in this connection by the CBI.

The probe agency, citing the statement of the victim, has alleged in the chargesheet that on June 11, 2017, when she came out of her house at night to fetch water from a hand pump, Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and three unknown persons pulled her inside a car.

Singh and Tiwari then took turns to rape the woman in the moving car, the chargesheet said. Later, she was taken to a house in Kanpur where she was raped by three masked men.

After two-three days, she was taken to Brijesh Yadav’s house, where he allegedly raped her. Two days later, she was taken to Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh from where she was recovered by the police, the chargesheet said.

In this chargesheet, the agency has named Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav and Shubham Singh as accused for offences under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 376 D (sexual assault by more than one person) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault and punishment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

–IANS

anb/arm