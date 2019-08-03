Unnao rape survivor’s lawyer to be airlifted to Delhi

Lucknow, Aug 6 (IANS) Mahendra Singh, the lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor, will be airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement issued by Aeromed Airambulances, the lawyer and his attendant will be airlifted before noon.

The Unnao rape survivor was airlifted in an air ambulance late on Monday and admitted to AIIMS.

Singh is said to be critical and in deep coma though he has been taken off the ventilator.

The lawyer and the rape survivor were critically injured in a road accident in Rae Bareli on July 28 when a truck crashed into their car. The rape survivor’s two aunts were killed in the accident.

The rape survivor and the lawyer were seriously injured and had been undergoing treatment at the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

The CBI has been asked to investigate the conspiracy behind the accident and it is on the Supreme Court’s orders that the rape survivor and the lawyer were being shifted to Delhi for advanced treatment.

All cases related to the Unnao rape that involves expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar have been transferred to Delhi.

Sengar too has been transferred to Tihar Jail in the national capital.

–IANS

amita/in