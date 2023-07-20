An unprecedented security cover will be in place in central Kolkata on Friday for the Trinamool Congress’s annual ‘Martyrs Day’ programme.

A record number of 5,000 police personnel will be also be deputed in and around the programme venue.

City police sources said that as many as eight senior officers win the rank of Joint Commissioner and 31 Deputy Commissioners will man the security and other related administrative managements.

They will be assisted by 80 Assistant Commissioner-ranked officers.

Eighteen ambulances, four disaster management and eight quick response teams will also be on standby.

The entire area will be under the coverage of 45 CCTVs, while police teams will be present on the roofs of 20 high-rise buildings.

Since a record crowd is expected to attend the event, major traffic snarls are likely.

Sources from the city’s Traffic Department said that vehicles’ movement will be restricted in at least 14 important streets.

Vehicle parking will be banned for the day in several streets adjacent to the meeting venue.

Movement of goods vehicles’ will be barred within the city limits from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, with relaxations to the ones carrying edibles and gas cylinders.

There might be a shortage of public buses on Friday as the Trinamool Congress has already booked a number of buses for ferrying attendants to the venue.

This will be the ruling party’s last ‘Martyrs Day’ programme before the 2024 general elections.

