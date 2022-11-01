INDIA

Unrecognised madrasas in UP to modernise syllabus

Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh that follow the syllabus of Darul Uloom of Deoband, will now initiate changes to make it similar to the one followed in recognised madrasas.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind general secretary, Hafiz Quddus Hadi, who is also Shahar Qazi, Kanpur, said those managing the unrecognised madrasas are being asked to plan high school education for the students.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is an organisation of Islamic clerics.

The seminaries imparting only religious education have also been asked to include subjects like maths, English, computers, Hindi, and others in the curriculum.

“We are working on bringing a change in syllabus. A meeting of committee managing the seminaries will be convened soon,” he said.

The seminaries recognised by the Madrasa Education Council are already teaching different subjects to their students unlike the unrecognised ones.

The recognised seminaries have implemented NCERT syllabus where seven subjects are compulsory for students.

On the other hand, unrecognised madrasas are restricted to religious teachings with syllabus of Darul Uloom Deoband and Bareilly Shareef.

Recently, the state government conducted a survey of private, unaided and unrecognised madrasas across Uttar Pradesh.

The exercise, which started on September 10, concluded on October 20.

The survey teams collected details on earnings, expenditure and subjects being taught there and nine other points.

Darul Uloom Deoband had supported the survey asking the madrasa managers to share all details of funds while maintaining high level of transparency.

