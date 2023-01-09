INDIASCI-TECH

Unregistered devices in hybrid work increase hacking risk in India

NewsWire
0
0

As hybrid work empowers employees to work from anywhere and ensures business continuity for enterprises, the use of unregistered devices by employees has increased the risks around hybrid work in India, a new report showed on Monday.

According to the networking giant Cisco report, over nine in 10 (95 per cent), respondents in the country say their employees are using unregistered devices to log into work platforms.

About 82 per cent say their employees spend more than 10 per cent of the day working from these unregistered devices.

“Today, disruption is happening faster than ever. It calls for a re-evaluation of the cybersecurity architecture to ensure that predictivity and intelligence are embedded at the core providing real-time visibility into distributed applications, security, networks, users, and services. Security resilience, preparedness, and response must be at the forefront in order to navigate through the intensifying threat landscape in 2023,” Samir Kumar Mishra, Director of Security Sales, Cisco India & SAARC, said in a statement.

As employees are logging into work from multiple networks across their homes, local coffee shops, and even supermarkets, about 94 per cent of respondents say their employees use at least two networks for logging into work, and 57 per cent say their employees use more than five networks, according to the report.

Moreover, it also said that over 80 per cent of respondents had experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past 12 months, in which the top three types of incidents suffered were malware, data leaks, and phishing.

As security leaders in the country acknowledge the challenges, 95 per cent expect their organizations to increase their cybersecurity spending by over ten per cent over the next year, and 99 per cent expect IT infrastructure upgrades within the next 24 months, said the report.

20230109-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Case against Rajasthan doc for cruelty towards dog

    MBBS student lodges complaint as miscreants use her photo to create...

    9 in 10 Indians say sharing emotions at work boosts productivity

    CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI in bribery case