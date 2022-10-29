Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said the state remained backward in all areas of development as compared with other states and this was due to the unresolved Naga political issue.

While addressing a function, the Chief Minister on holding the Assembly election, due in February next year, said that in the parliamentary democracy system with Nagaland being part of it, elections have to be held even if the final settlement of the Naga political issue was either arrived at or delayed.

“If final solution is reached to the Naga political issue, assembly elections may be deferred to enable interim arrangements. In the proposed political settlement, increase the number of assembly constituencies, increase of seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the state and economic packages are likely to be considered,” he said.

Rio, top leader of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), said that though Nagaland was created in 1963, it was lagging behind in all areas of development while many states that came into existence much later but progressed faster.

He underlines the unity among Nagas and it is essential for solution to the decades-old Naga political issue which would lead to accelerated development in the state.

Addressing another event on the occasion of the Naga Students’ Federation’s 75 years Jubilee at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, the Chief Minister said that the prime need of the Naga society today is oneness, unity, and harmony.

Rio urged the student community to utilise the resources available to them to the fullest extent to reach much greater heights in the years to come.

Former Arunachal Pradesh Home and Finance Minister Lowangcha Wanglat who was invited to the event during his speech said that there is a need to correct past mistakes.

“I believe that the relationship between the Nagas of Arunachal Pradesh and the Nagas of Nagaland can be one of the defining moments in Naga history,” he said, adding that the unity among the Nagas everywhere is rooted in the values that they share.

Wanglat said that Nagas are defined by countless dialects and customs and they may have different histories and different dialects but they see a reflection of each other.

“There is a need to ensure unity in every Naga family. A society is strongest when people uphold the equality of people and that includes women and girl children and they must be treated equally. Naga women have always been on the frontline working and helping in the upliftment of the common people.”

The former Arunachal Pradesh minister said that communities are wealthier when young women are educated, therefore there should be equality and respect for the dignity of women.

For a society to progress, people have to do away with the traditional, dogmatic laws. There is a rise in poverty that needs to be resolved, he stated.

