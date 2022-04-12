INDIA

Unrest in K’taka; Police crackdown on Sri Rama Sena, FIR booked for inciting statements

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka police department has lodged an FIR against two office-bearers of right wing outfit Sri Ram Sena for issuing provocative statements leading to communal discord in the state, police said on Tuesday.

The move follows the arrest of four activists of the outfit for vandalising a Muslim merchant’s fruit shop.

Rajachandra Ramanagouda, Convener and Manjunath, the Raichur District President of Sri Rama Sene have been booked for their statements against ‘love jihad’. Raichur West police have booked case against the accused for announcing that they would start ‘love kesari’ against ‘love jihad’.

The accused have allegedly called upon Hindus to marry Muslim women as Muslim men trap Hindu girls and marry them and gave it name ‘love kesari’. The speech was made at Sri Rama Navami festival on April 10.

The case had been lodged under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (a) (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race) and 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings).

Karnataka police are on alert after the ‘love kesari’ announcement against ‘love jihad’.

Following crack down on Sri Ram Sena in the recent past by the police department, the statements by Hindu fringe elements against Muslim community have come down in the state.

Hindu activists have expressed their outrage against the police department as the police have lodged non-bailable IPC sections against Sri Rama Sena activists who vandalised Muslim merchant’s fruit shop in Dharwad.

20220412-102603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Gujarat, K’taka all set to introduce Bhagavad Gita in school...

    Odisha slashes bus fares following reduction of taxes on diesel

    Rajasthan district collector arranges home delivery of mangoes in lockdown

    Punjab women panel head denied permission to meet activist in jail