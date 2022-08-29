United Nation Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for inclusive finance, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and lauded India’s advanced digital public goods infrastructure for financial and economic inclusion.

Maxima also offered support for India’s upcoming G-20 presidency, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

“@UNSGSA called on FM Smt. @nsitharaman in New Delhi, today. She lauded India’s advanced digital public goods infrastructure, particularly #IndiaStack for financial & economic inclusion & offered support for upcoming #G20India Presidency,” read a tweet.

Sitharaman appreciated the contributions of UNSGSA towards financial inclusion, especially towards the underserved and vulnerable sections of the population, another tweet from the ministry read.

The Finance Ministry shared India’s successful experiences on interoperable payment systems and account aggregator initiative.

