The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution on mental health support for the world body’s peace operations personnel.

Resolution 2668, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member Council, recognises the need to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and psychosocial support to the personnel, reports Xinhua news agency.

It encourages troop- and police-contributing countries, as well as member states and the UN Secretariat, as appropriate, to provide mental health services to support personnel during pre-deployment training in order to sensitize personnel on effective recognition of signs and symptoms of mental distress.

It encourages the UN Secretariat and troop- and police-contributing countries, as well as member states, as appropriate, to continue fostering a culture of well-being and care, during deployment.

It also encourages troop- and police-contributing countries, as well as member states and the UN Secretariat, as appropriate, to continue to provide adequate mental health and psychosocial support services to peace operations personnel at the post-deployment stage.

The resolution expresses particular concern for the comprehensive well-being of UN peace operations personnel who face a wide range of challenges and operate in complex environments.

