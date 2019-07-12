UNSC condemns Somalia terror attack

United Nations, July 16 (IANS) The UN Security Council condemned in the strongest possible terms Friday’s terrorist attack in Somalia’s port city of Kismayo which killed at least 26 people and injured 56 others.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Somalia. The members of the Security Council wished a speedy recovery to those injured,” according to a Security Council statement.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, Xinhua reported, citing the statement.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” it noted.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice, and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Somalia and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

Armed militants stormed a hotel in Kismayo after they rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives at the entrance on Friday.

