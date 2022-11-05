WORLD

UNSC elects judge to International Court of Justice

NewsWire
0
0

The UN Security Council (UNSC), meeting independently from, but concurrently with the General Assembly, elected Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant of Brazil to the International Court of Justice until February 5, 2027.

Brant will serve with immediate effect, filling the vacancy caused by the death of Judge Antonio Augusto Cancado Trindade of Brazil on May 29, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the terms of the court’s statute, a candidate obtaining an absolute majority of votes in both the Security Council and General Assembly is considered elected.

In the Security Council, eight votes constitute an absolute majority, and no distinction is made between its permanent and non-permanent members.

By contrast, all 193 member states in the General Assembly are electors.

Accordingly, for the election, 97 votes constitute an absolute majority in the General Assembly.

The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, is one of the principal organs of the US.

Also known as the World Court, it adjudicates legal disputes between states, and provides advisory opinions on legal questions submitted by other UN organs or agencies.

The court consists of 15 judges, with five judges elected every three years.

In the case of death or other vacancy, a judge is elected for the remainder of the term.

20221105-103805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine wants special version of neutrality in talks with Russia

    Ukraine proposes new sanctions on Russia

    US orders evacuation of most diplomatic staff in Ukraine

    Kenyan security forces kill 15 al-Shabab militants in coastal region