SOUTH ASIA

UNSC extends mandate of special political mission in Afghanistan

NewsWire
The UN Security Council (UNSC) has adopted two resolutions concerning Afghanistan, both unanimously, one of which extended the mandate of the special political mission in the war-torn nation for one year.

Resolution 2678 decides to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

It stresses the critical importance of the mission’s continued presence and calls upon all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities and international actors, to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country.

The other resolution, Resolution 2679, requests an independent assessment of recommendations for the efforts to address Afghanistan’s challenges.

By the terms of the resolution, the 15-member council requests the secretary-general to conduct and provide, no later than November 17, an integrated, independent assessment, after consultations with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, Afghan women and civil society, as well as the region and the wider international community.

The Council also requests that the independent assessment provide forward-looking recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian, and development actors, within and outside of the UN system, in order to address the current challenges faced by Afghanistan, including those relating to the humanitarian situation, human rights, security and terrorism.

