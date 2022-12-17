WORLD

UNSC extends mandate of team monitoring sanctions against Taliban-linked entities

The UN Security Council has decided to extend the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against Taliban-linked entities in Afghanistan.

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2665, the council decided to extend for 12 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Taliban, as well as other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with the Taliban in constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council directed the monitoring team, whose current mandate expires on December 31, to gather information on instances of non-compliance with measures imposed in Resolution 2255.

The council highlighted the importance of ensuring that the monitoring team receives the necessary support to effectively, safely and in a timely manner fulfil its mandate, including with regard to duty of care in high-risk environments.

The council also decided to actively review the implementation of the measures outlined in this resolution and to consider adjustments, as necessary, to support peace and stability in Afghanistan.

