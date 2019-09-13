UNSC fails to adopt resolution on ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

United Nations, Sep 20 (IANS) The UN Security Council has voted on two competing draft resolutions on a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib, but failed to adopt either of them.

The 15-member council on Thursday first voted on the text drafted by Belgium, Germany and Kuwait.

The draft received 12 positive votes, but was unable to be adopted because of “No” votes from Russia and China, which have veto power, Xinhua reported.

A draft resolution needs at least nine positive votes, on the condition of no negative votes from the five permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the US — to pass.

The Security Council then voted on a competing draft resolution submitted by China and Russia. The text received two positive votes, failing to gain the necessary majority for adoption.

