UNSC fails to adopt resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

By NewsWire
The 15-member UN Security Council has failed to adopt a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Two members (Russia and China) voted in favour of the text and 13 others abstained. The text submitted by Russia was rejected, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the US to be adopted.

Russia’s draft resolution expresses grave concern about reports of civilian casualties and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine, including the growing number of internally displaced persons and refugees.

The draft text also calls for the protection of civilians, including humanitarian and medical personnel, respect for international law and the protection of civilian objects and critical infrastructure, safe and unhindered evacuation of all civilians, and unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine.

The Council has held three briefings on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine since the conflict erupted, respectively on February 28, March 7 and March 17.

