UNSC to hold first in-person meeting in 4 months

United Nations, July 14 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) will hold an in-person meeting on Tuesday, the first since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to convene virtually.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held in the larger Economic and Social Council Chamber instead of the Security Council Chamber, where the it usually meets, according to announcements by the UN Secretariat.

The change of venue is obviously out of the need for social distancing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Security Council Chamber, with a horseshoe-shaped table in the centre, is less desirable for such purpose.

The UNSC is expected to adopt two resolutions on Tuesday, plus discussions on Colombia and the Council’s annual report to the General Assembly.

It began to convene via video teleconference in mid-March after restrictive measures were implemented at UN Headquarters in New York in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Security Council had to shift to interim procedures for the conduct of its business, including how meetings are convened and how resolutions are adopted.

No interpretation between languages was made available in the meetings via video teleconference.

–IANS

ksk/