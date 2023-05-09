WORLD

UNSC voices concern over deteriorating situation in Haiti

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Haiti.

The Council members condemned the increasing violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses and violations which they said undermine the peace, stability and security of Haiti and the region, calling on the perpetrators of the “abhorrent acts” to be brought to justice, reports Xinhua news agency.

They stressed the importance of restoring efficient judicial institutions in Haiti in order to strengthen the fight against impunity.

The UNSC members noted with grave concern the illicit trafficking flows of firearms and ammunition that enable gangs and other criminal networks to fuel violence in Haiti.

They reiterated the urgent need to prohibit the transfer of arms and related materiel of all types to non-state actors engaged in or supporting gang violence, criminal activities or human rights abuses in Haiti, as well as to prevent their illicit trafficking and diversion.

In members reaffirmed their call to all political actors to engage constructively in meaningful negotiations to allow the holding of inclusive, free and fair legislative and presidential elections in Haiti, “as soon necessary conditions are met”.

Taking note of the ongoing political process, they called for continued progress in the path to restoring Haiti’s democratic institutions and encouraged efforts to ensure a wider participation in the political process.

