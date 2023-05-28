INDIA

Unseasonal rain, hailstorm in Ahmedabad; IPL final match delayed

NewsWire
0
0

Ahmedabad on Sunday witnessed unseasonal rain and hailstorm, affecting normal life, while also delaying the start of the much-anticipated final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Residents of several areas, such as Bopal, Satellite, Ambawadi, Paldi, and Khadia, reported a substantial downfall of hailstones.

The day was largely uneventful until around 6 p.m., when the weather took an unexpected turn.

The IPL 2023 final match, scheduled for 7.30 p.m. at the Narendra Modi Stadium, was hit by unexpected climatic turbulence.

An hour before the match was set to begin, rain started pouring down heavily in Ahmedabad, forcing the pitch to be stay covered.

As the rain continued its relentless onslaught, there was a delay in the toss for the all-important match, causing apprehension among cricket enthusiasts awaiting the ‘grand finale’.

20230528-205802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: Woman killed, youth injured in blast while making firecrackers

    Sharad Pawar joins MVA mega-procession to protest insults to icons in...

    Rohit Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Chirag Yadav earn big at Prime Volleyball...

    Politics in all spheres of life impedes development: Arunachal CM