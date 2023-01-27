INDIA

Unseasonal rains likely in north, central Gujarat: Met Dept

NewsWire
0
0

There will be cloudy weather and some parts of north and central Gujarat will receive unseasonal rains in the next 24 to 48 hours, the Meteorology Department’s forecast said on Friday.

Ahmedabad met centre in charge Dr. Manoma Mohanty told media that there will be little relief from the cold wave in some parts of the state, but the western region and Kutch are still likely to remain in its grip.

She said Ahmedabad had recorded a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius and Gandhinagar 12 degrees, and in next 24 hours, the minimum temperature in these cities are likely to be 16 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Forecasting cloudy weather, Mohanty said due to dry air moisture confluence, it creates a possibility of unseasonal rains in districts like Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod, Kheda, and Ahmedabad.

Due to the cold wave, a farmer died last night in Tintoi village of Aravalli district, while he was irrigating his farm. Modasa Taluka Police Station Officer told IANS that Lavji Patel died at his farm and police have registered it as an accidental death and are investigating.

20230127-201402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Police probe forced hospital takeover by hired goons

    UAE ILT20: Adani-owned Gulf Giants announce squad; rope in Lynn, Hetmyer...

    BJP MLA files complaint against RJD MLA with Speaker

    Has Virtual Dating made men more confident?