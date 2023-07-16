In the 2019 General Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 28 out of total 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh and would be pushing to repeat the same performance in 2024, but the chances are apparently grim this time.

BJP sources told IANS that the current inputs suggested that the party may lose 10-12 seats this time in the state. However, relentless efforts are being made to improve the situation.

Sources also claimed that at least five to six sitting BJP MPs, some of them in their second term, would not be given tickets due to their poor performance or due to some other reasons. As of now, the sitting MPs who are likely to be replaced with new candidates include – Pragya Thakur (Bhopal), Riti Pathak (Sidhi), Janardan Mishra (Rewa), K.P. Yadav (Guna) and a couple more.

Sources further said that at least a dozen sitting MPs are lobbying for party tickets to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. This list includes Sudhir Gupta (Mandsaur), Guman Singh Damor (Ratlam-Jhabua), Anil Firojiya (Ujjain), D.D. Uikey (Betul), Dhal Singh Bisen (Balaghat), Gajendra Singh Patel (Khargone), Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Himadri Singh (Shahdol), Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh), and Uday Pratap Singh (Hoshangabad) among others.

Many of these sitting MPs have learnt that they might not get another chance in Lok Sabha, this is the reason why they are willing to contest the Assembly elections. Also, some of them are willing to secure their political future within the state.

“Situation is very different this time. The BJP is facing a massive anti-incumbency and the Congress has strengthened its position in comparison to 2019. However, much would depend on the results of the Assembly elections,” said a Bhopal-based senior political observer.

The BJP’s central leadership has already taken over the command in the state and has started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections besides the Assembly polls, which are slated to be held later this year. State leadership has been instructed to take the report card of nine-year of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government to the people.

Besides all these, the central leadership is also strengthening booths. “Lok Sabha elections are generally contested on the basis of strong leadership, and Prime Minister Modi undoubtedly maintains that popularity, but on the other hand, it is also a fact that the BJP is facing a massive anti-incumbency in the state. Last time, many candidates had won because of Prime Minister Modi’s popularity, but the situation is likely to remain different this time,” said a senior journalist, requesting not to be named.

