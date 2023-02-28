BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Unsustainable consumption needs urgent attention: Environment Min Bhupender Yadav

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that “unsustainable production and consumption needs urgent attention, if we are to confront the global environmental and climate change-related challenges that we face today. We need to act fast before it is too late”.

He said that the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership is an appropriate forum to exchange ideas and best practices for promoting sustainable lifestyles, including LiFE, not only in the two countries but the whole world.

Addressing the India – Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress Conference, Yadav said that since the launch of the “Green Strategic Partnership” during the Virtual Summit on September 28, 2020 between Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, the bilateral cooperation is focussed on promoting green and sustainable development.

He said that during Modi’s visit to Denmark in May 2022, India and Denmark had agreed to further strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy and waste water management.

Yadav said that India and Denmark have set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement.

“Together, the two countries can show the world that delivering on ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible. It is also necessary, at the same time, to commit ourselves to the founding principles of the Rio Convention,” he added.

The environment minister said that at the recently concluded COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, the importance of sustainable lifestyles and sustainable patterns of consumption and production (SCP) in global efforts to combat climate change was underscored.

The event was attended by their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

20230228-141001

