UNSW Sydney announces India Open Day in August

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney has announced to organise its India Open Day (IOD) next month in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

The interactive event provides specialised guidance and relevant exposure and experience to students in their chosen fields, the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The large number of applications from meritorious Indian students for studying at UNSW Sydney is a reflection of the aspiration among youth for a higher education experience that is strongly linked to global employability,” said UNSW India Country Director Amit Dasgupta.

Fiona Docherty, Vice President, External Relations, UNSW will inaugurate the IOD in Bengaluru on August 4.

A board member of the Australia-India Institute, Docherty would reinforce UNSW’s commitment to Indian students’ higher education and research aspirations and goals.

UNSW rates 28th in the world for employability and 36th for academic reputation in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings.

