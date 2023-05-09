HEALTHINDIA

Untreated kidney stones can cause cancer

Ignoring large stones in both kidneys can lead to serious complications.

Doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow have come across one such case of a middle-aged man who developed cancer. Such a condition is reported once in 5-10 years, said a doctor treating the patient at the King George’s Medical University.

“It is called Bilateral Staghorn (kidney) stone which is usually large. In this case, the size was between 6 to 7 cm and the man ignored treatment for several years,” said Prof Vishwajeet Singh, nephrology head of department.

“When stones of this size are ignored, they damage the walls of the kidney and in the long run, cause cancer. Squamous cell carcinoma is known but being caused due to stones in the kidney is something we see once in five or maybe in 10 years.”

The man is now under treatment with the department of oncology as the cancer has spread to other organs too.

