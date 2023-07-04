New Delhi, July 3 (IANSlife) Nestled on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar, rapidly emerging as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) events.

This enchanting country seamlessly blends modernity with rich cultural heritage, offering a unique and immersive experience for MICE travellers.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class facilities, and a commitment to providing unmatched hospitality, Qatar beckons event organisers to explore its captivating landscape.

Manoj Kumar Tiwari, General Manager, Regency Travel and Tours explains why Qatar is increasingly becoming the preferred destination for events, holidays, and more for the international traveller market.

At the heart of Qatar’s MICE offerings lies the mesmerizing city of Doha. This vibrant metropolis boasts an array of architectural marvels, such as the iconic Museum of Islamic Art and the awe-inspiring Doha Corniche, which provides a stunning waterfront backdrop for events. The city’s opulent hotels and convention centers, including the world-renowned Qatar National Convention Centre, are tailor-made to meet the diverse requirements of MICE gatherings. Doha’s gastronomic scene, infused with diverse international flavours, further enriches the experience for participants, ensuring an exquisite culinary journey.

Qatar takes immense pride in its cultural heritage that comes alive through its numerous museums, galleries, and cultural centers. The Katara Cultural Village, an embodiment of Qatar’s commitment to the arts, is a captivating venue for conferences and exhibitions. Its stunning amphitheater and open-air spaces offer a unique blend of modernity and tradition. Moreover, MICE attendees can immerse themselves in the nation’s past by exploring the charm of Souq Waqif, a bustling traditional market exuding authentic Qatari flavours and ambience.

As a global aviation hub, Qatar offers unparalleled connectivity, ensuring seamless travel experiences for MICE participants. Hamad International Airport, a world-class facility known for its cutting-edge technology and exquisite design, serves as a gateway to Qatar’s numerous wonders. The airport’s strategic location and excellent connectivity make it easily accessible for international travellers, facilitating hassle-free travel arrangements for event organisers and attendees.

The futuristic destination is also committed to luxury as it extends its impressive selection of accommodations, with a range of high-end hotels that cater to the discerning needs of MICE travellers. From luxurious international chains to exquisite boutique hotels, Qatar offers a diverse selection that combines opulence with warm Qatari hospitality. These accommodations are designed to provide an exceptional experience, ensuring that attendees can unwind in comfort after a day of productive conferences or exhilarating networking sessions.

More than the immersive MICE offerings, Qatar’s allure extends beyond the confines of conference rooms, offering a multitude of engaging activities and experiences that enhance the travellers’ MICE journey. Attendees can embark on thrilling desert safaris, indulge in exhilarating water sports, or savour the sights and sounds of traditional dhow cruises along the picturesque coastline. Additionally, cultural tours, where visitors can explore Qatar’s heritage sites and witness the art of falconry, add a touch of authenticity to the overall experience.

What also makes Qatar a notable pick for event organisers is its undeterred commitment to safety and security. The nation consistently ranks among the safest countries in the world, offering a secure environment for events. Qatar’s stringent health and safety protocols, coupled with its robust healthcare infrastructure, ensure peace of mind for attendees, allowing them to focus on the purpose of their visit and derive maximum value from their MICE experience.

Qatar’s rise as a prominent MICE destination is bolstered by its government’s unwavering commitment to developing the sector. The Qatar National Tourism Council actively promotes and supports MICE events, offering assistance to organisers at every stage. Additionally, Qatar Airways, the country’s flagship carrier, plays a pivotal role in facilitating access to Qatar, providing convenient round-the-clock flight connections and flexible travel options to cater to the needs of MICE travellers from across the globe.

Corporates are increasingly seeing the infinite experiences that Qatar offers to their stakeholders and their families leading to creating mesmerising MICE memories. From India, automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India recently organised their annual dealer conference in Qatar while hosting a whopping 1200 dealers and their families. Qatar has hence become a key MICE attraction for the burgeoning Indian traveller market. As Qatar continues to invest in its MICE sector and leverage its strategic advantages, event organisers can confidently explore Qatar’s exquisite destinations, where luxury, culture, and innovation converge to create an unforgettable experience for participants.

